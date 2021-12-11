CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

