DA Davidson Lowers Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.22.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

