DA Davidson Lowers Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$48.00

Dec 11th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.22.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

