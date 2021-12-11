DAD Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $84.36 million and $1.85 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

