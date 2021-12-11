Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €97.00 ($108.99) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.40 ($106.07).

ETR:DAI opened at €74.25 ($83.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.86. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

