Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.55. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

