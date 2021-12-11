Daniel Siegel Sells 1,667 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel sold 1,667 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $22,821.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

