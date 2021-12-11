Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Datadog stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,842,777 shares of company stock valued at $464,577,250. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

