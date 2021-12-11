David Brian Miller Sells 5,500 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ONTO stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

