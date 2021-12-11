David Thomas Traynor Acquires 244,155 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor acquired 244,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.20 ($12,950.80).

Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.88 million and a PE ratio of -46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Byotrol plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

