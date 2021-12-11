David Thomas Traynor Acquires 244,155 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor acquired 244,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.20 ($12,950.80).
Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.88 million and a PE ratio of -46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Byotrol plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).
Byotrol Company Profile
