Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.85

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 8077783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCRC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,411,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $16,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $15,555,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $12,476,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.