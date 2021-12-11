Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.08. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

