Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 112990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88.

About Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

