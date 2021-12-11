DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI opened at $628.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.44. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

