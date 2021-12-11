DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.