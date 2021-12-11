Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

