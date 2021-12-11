Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Cut to €140.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $114.88 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.20.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

