Depth Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,633.00 (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $449,260.61 and approximately $49,633.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00040290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007026 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

