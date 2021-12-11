Destination Wealth Management Buys 660 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

