Destination Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.41 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

