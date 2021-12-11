Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,678 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

