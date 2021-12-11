Destination Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.7% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 76.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.73 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.78 and its 200 day moving average is $210.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.