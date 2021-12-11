Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Target Price to $66.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.94.

NYSE:IR opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

