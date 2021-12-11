Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €10.55 ($11.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($17.37). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.63.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

