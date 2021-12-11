Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.49) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.47 ($26.37).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €15.85 ($17.81) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($20.37). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.