Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.
NYSE:DEO opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.80. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
