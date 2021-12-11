Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.80. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

