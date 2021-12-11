Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,988 ($52.88).

Several research firms recently commented on DGE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 4,770 ($63.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.66) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.68) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($51.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($63.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,948 ($52.35) on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.87). The firm has a market cap of £92.02 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,713.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,565.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($63.67), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,697,571.46). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.22) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($10,966.45). Insiders purchased a total of 25,663 shares of company stock worth $90,606,438 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.