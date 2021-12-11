DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Reaches $20.93 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $41,609.47 or 0.84221484 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $87,888.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

