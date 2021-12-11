Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. 139,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,013. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $840.39 million, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGII. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.93.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

