DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $3.13 million and $28,660.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00403079 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,069,176,130 coins and its circulating supply is 7,928,861,990 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

