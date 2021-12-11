Dimecoin Market Cap Achieves $2.01 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $231.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00176985 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

