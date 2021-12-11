DinoExchange Market Cap Tops $600,790.78 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $600,790.78 and approximately $689.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DinoExchange has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.38 or 0.08236348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00081025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.82 or 0.99944888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars.

