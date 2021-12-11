Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOON. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period.

Shares of MOON opened at $28.32 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.

