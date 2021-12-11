discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Sells £576,200.73 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.09), for a total value of £576,200.73 ($764,090.61).

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 988 ($13.10) on Friday. discoverIE Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 600.20 ($7.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £936.68 million and a PE ratio of 73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,038.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 992.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

DSCV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.91) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($16.18) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

