DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $132,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 158.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

