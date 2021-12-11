Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

