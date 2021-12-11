DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 8,121 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth $164,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.