DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to post $91.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.34 million to $93.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $368.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of DDI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

