Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.18.

DOCS opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $11,640,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $873,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

