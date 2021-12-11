Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.