Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.62. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,127,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

