DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 110 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. DWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 73.58 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £357.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.51.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

