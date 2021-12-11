DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

KTF opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

