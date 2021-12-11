Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DND. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.40.

TSE DND opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.90. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$35.51 and a 12 month high of C$53.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

