Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of EGBN opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.