easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 460 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.55) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.95) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.35) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.09) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($10.08) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 752.79 ($9.98).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 525.60 ($6.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.30. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 606.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,467.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.47.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($667,948.55). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,605.32). Insiders acquired a total of 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.