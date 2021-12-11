eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.