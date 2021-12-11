EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. EchoStar comprises about 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.29% of EchoStar worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

SATS opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

