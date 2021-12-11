Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

