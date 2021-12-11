Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.
EW stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
