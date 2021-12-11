Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

EW stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

