Efinity Token (EFI) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $203.06 million and $12.52 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

